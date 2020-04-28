News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cabinet divided over lifting Covid-19 restrictions

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 02:10 PM

The country is “not quite ready” for Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted the Cabinet has been told, amid divisions among ministers as to the scale of the current lockdown.

Today, at the first of two full Cabinet meetings this week, ministers discussed the impact of the current restrictions and whether those limitations on personal freedoms could be lifted on May 5, when the current deadline expires.

However, sources have said it was made abundantly clear that there will be no major lifting of restrictions when a decision is taken on Friday with one minister saying: “People will be going nowhere next week.”

It has also emerged that several ministers, described as the 'civil liberty wing of Cabinet', raised concern and alarm as to the impact the restrictions are having on the population and the increased signs of public defiance to them.

According to sources, a “slight majority” of ministers voiced support for more flexibility for specific groups like the over 70s, those in the construction sector and those in the leisure industries like tennis and golf where social distancing can easily be achieved.

“Some ministers did argue that there has to be some easing of restrictions in order to give the public some hope but this was met with a tough line from the likes of Simon Harris and Charlie Flanagan,” one source said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reportedly said little at the meeting preferring to monitor contributions and chair proceedings.

