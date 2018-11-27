Home»ireland

Cabinet considering 'quick' payments of €5k in flood relief scheme

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 06:44 AM

The Cabinet is today considering a plan to create a permanent flood relief scheme for small businesses and community organisations.

It would see automatic payments of up to €5,000 for uninsured premises damaged by flood waters.

Previously, flood relief schemes after events like Storm Desmond and Storm Eleanor operated on an ad-hoc basis.

Now the Defence Minister Paul Kehoe and the Business Minister Heather Humphreys are proposing a permanent fund.

The scheme would allow businesses and organisations who suffered flood damage, but which have been refused flood insurance, to qualify for a "quick" payment of up to €5,000.

More serious cases would be assessed for a further payment of up to €15,000.

The scheme is designed to give assurance to small businesses in flood-prone areas, as well as voluntary, community and sporting bodies.


