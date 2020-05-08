News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cabinet approves Refund Credit Note proposal to protect travel sector amid pandemic

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, May 08, 2020 - 05:22 PM

The Cabinet has approved a State guarantee to underwrite the travel industry decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Shane Ross received Government approval for the proposal which provides a State guarantee for a special form of refund credit note for package holidays booked through Irish registered travel agents and tour operators.

"These notes can be offered by travel agents and tour operators to their customers in circumstances where they are not able to provide a cash refund or a full cash refund," the Government said.

    The refund credit note will work as follows:

  • It can be to the value of all of the refund due or part of the refund alongside part cash,

  • It will be redeemable for its cash value after six months and can be used to book a replacement holiday at any stage,

  • It will be State-guaranteed in the event that the travel agent or tour operator becomes insolvent.

Mr Ross said these are very difficult days for consumers who have booked holidays, for the tourism industry and for the many travel agents and tour operators who have seen their businesses face near collapse in recent months.

He said the Refund Credit Note is an attempt to strike a balance between preventing sector-wide bankruptcy (with associated immediate job losses) and consumer rights.

