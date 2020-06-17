Cabbie not entitled to defence that son's offence was done without his knowledge, court rules

A cabbie whose son was found driving his vehicle without a taxi-licence was not entitled to a defence that it was done without his knowledge, the High Court ruled.

Ernest Beakhurst holds a public service vehicle licence but his son David did not when he was found sitting in his father's cab at a taxi-rank.

On August 12, 2017, a compliance officer with the National Transport Authority (NTA), which enforces the public hire vehicle regulations, found David in the driver’s seat of the cab at a rank in Baggot Street, Dublin.

The roof sign was illuminated and “For Hire” was showing on the taxi meter. The driver photo in the cab did not match one held on the NTA database.

David told the officer he was not working for hire and was there to collect his father who had been in town celebrating his birthday in a number of pubs. David said he happened to use his father's car because it was the first car outside his home when he left.

David believed that his father was then in Searsons pub which was adjacent to the taxi rank.

The officer asked him to phone his father, which he did, and David said afterwards he was no longer in Searsons but had moved to another pub.

Prosecutions followed in the District Court with David as operator and his father, as owner, prosecuted for breaches of the taxi regulations.

David was convicted of operating without a licence.

His father raised the issue of knowledge of the offence and whether he therefore had liability.

He said he had not allowed anyone to operate his taxi on August 12, 2017.

The District Judge hearing the case asked the High Court to determine this matter before continuing with the case against the father.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Anthony Barr found there was adequate admissible evidence before the District Court to prove the father had committed an offence.

It was not sufficient for Mr (Ernest) Beakhurst to establish a defence by proving his vehicle was being used without his permission or knowledge.

He had to go further and satisfy the court, on the balance of probabilities, that he had taken all reasonable steps to prevent a breach of the taxi regulations, the judge said.

As the District Court case in relation to Ernest had not concluded, the judge said one would have to add the caveat that the defendant would be entitled to go into evidence to establish the defence of due diligence in answer to a charge of having committed a strict liability offence, he said.