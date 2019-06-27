CAB to send file to DPP in relation to target threatening Revenue officer

The Criminal Assets Bureau is to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a target who allegedly threatened a bureau member.

The CAB officer, an official of the Revenue Commissioners, had issued a tax demand on the accused when the target allegedly intimidated him.

The target from Wexford was arrested on Thursday morning as part of an operation being conducted by the CAB.

A Garda statement said: “The man has been arrested under Section 13 of the CAB Act 1996 on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau and is currently detained at a Wexford Garda Station.”

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be held for up to 24 hours, excluding breaks.

Sources said the target is suspected of calling door-to-door and defrauding people by purporting to do jobs.

Sources said that organised criminal gangs can earn significant amounts of money from this crime.

The target was subject to a tax assessment, which examines the income believed to be earned by the individual from suspected criminal activity.

This process is conducted by Revenue officers attached to the CAB.

Following normal Revenue procedures, a formal tax demand is issued to the target to pay.

“It is followed through in the same way as mainstream Revenue would, but under the protection of CAB,” said a source.

READ MORE Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Galway

A range of legal means, including possible use of a sheriff, can be utilised to ensure payment of the tax demand.

It is alleged that the target verbally threatened a Revenue officer in the course of executing the demand.

Sources said that while incidents of intimidation are uncommon, they are treated very seriously by the CAB.

“It rarely happens, but it is considered serious enough for us to take action on it,” said one source.

It is thought that around four to five people have been sentenced in relation to intimidating CAB officers in the course of their duty.

“The numbers are small, but we take the safety of officers very seriously, because of the nature of our work and the type of people we deal with,” said a source.

It is expected that the man will be released without charge, but that a file will be submitted to the DPP.

One of the most high profile cases of intimidating CAB officers involved Paschal Kelly, who was given a four and a half year jail term in March 2015 for threats to kill a bureau member, tax evasion and serious driving offences.

Kelly, aged 54, phoned a CAB officer after the garda called to his partner's home in Balbriggan home, north Dublin, in April 2011.

"He stated that if I continued to seek him at that address, or watch that house ... he stated 'I will kill you, I will f ***ing kill you', before hanging up," the court heard.

The threats led the officer to re-evaluate his security.

Kelly, who has an address at Cormeen, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the officer, to delivering an incorrect tax return for 2003, and failing to make tax returns for 2004 and 2008.

In addition, Kelly pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and dangerous driving during a high-speed escape from officers from the Organised Crime Unit on October 9 2012.