NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

CAB targeting organised crime gang in searches in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is conducting a search operation this morning targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in the Limerick city and county areas.

Searches are being conducted in counties, Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin.

READ MORE

Latest: Man charged with murder after 49 killed in Christchurch mosque shootings

The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick city and county areas.

The gang is believed to be laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through a car sales outlet in Limerick city.

The search operation is currently ongoing and no further details are available.

More on this topic

Irish artist Mary Swanzy was a woman of many styles

Bessborough survivors ‘anguished’ by folly destruction

Crew of Rescue 116 honoured on second anniversary of crash

US charges Volkswagen and ex-chief executive with defrauding investors

KEYWORDS

CABGarda

More in this Section

Housing report says people on average income can only afford 5% of houses in Dublin area

Phil Hogan: UK’s no-deal tariff plans likely breach World Trade Organisation rules

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How can I get my child to wear a coat without a battle?

Are you getting enough zzz? Tips for getting back to sleep better

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's 68 page glossy Style mag

Bite size: Clever ways to turn your child into a veggie lover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »