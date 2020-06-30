CAB seizes vehicles, luxury items, and €450k in cash in Leinster raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized nearly €450,000 in cash together with a string of high-end vehicles and other luxury goods as part of a series of raids in Leinster this morning.

The raid, which resulted from an ongoing intelligence-led operation, took place at locations in Dublin city and Wicklow, and saw seven people arrested.

Eleven separate sites - three businesses and eight residences - were searched as part of the operation which targets foreign nationals involved in laundering money associated with crime carried out by Irish based criminal groups.

Together with the €449,000 in cash which was seized, a further €261,000 in electronic funds was frozen in a number of Irish bank accounts.

Those detained were arrested for money laundering offences and remain in custody at multiple Garda stations across Dublin.

Gardaí said that the operation marks a “significant development” in the CAB’s ongoing investigation into the money laundering network. The operation was conducted by CAB with support from the Garda emergency response unit, regional armed support units, with assistance from the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The operation caps a marquee number of days for the gardaí and CAB battling organised crime. Some €800,000 in cash was seized on Monday following searches conducted in Co Cavan and on Dublin’s northside, with one 38-year-old man arrested and subsequently charged.

In Dundalk, Co Louth, on Monday officers seized €445,000 worth of counterfeit clothing together with more than €5,000 worth of cannabis, cannabis plants, and cocaine.