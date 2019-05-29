NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CAB seize money, computers and documents in Louth and Dublin

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:20 AM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted search operations in Co Louth and Co Dublin this morning.

Searches were conducted at a home in Blackrock, Co Louth and at a professional premises in Co Dublin.

Over €83,000 has been frozen in bank accounts and more than €9,000 is in the custody of An Garda Síochána.

Approximately €4,000 was seized today which was concealed in the house in Co. Louth.

Computer equipment and documents have also been seized and will be examined by specialist analysts in the CAB.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation targeting an organised crime group and assets obtained with the proceeds of crime.

An Garda Siochána said today’s operation was a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Number of homeless people rises to 10,378, including 3,800 children

