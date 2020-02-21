News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CAB seize luxury car and €5,000 in Louth raid linked to Moldovan crime gang

Pictures: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 10:48 AM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a luxury car, cash and banking records in a raid linked to a Moldovan organised crime gang in Co Louth.

A court restraining order for €30,000 in a financial institution has also been secured.

The CAB and the Emergency Response Unit carried out a search this morning along with the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and a property valuation expert at a house in Co Louth this morning.

They seized a white 171 AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe, around €5,000 in cash, laptops and mobile phones and banking records.

The CAB investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan Organised Crime Group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí say today's raid is a significant development in the identification of assets linked to the gang and acquired with the proceeds of crime.

The investigation is focused on the purchase and extensive re-development of the house being searched today.

