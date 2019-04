Four designer watches, jewellery and clothing have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Co. Waterford this morning.

At around 7.30am, CAB officers, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, conducted a planned search of a property in Kilmeaden.

They were following up on an operation conducted last week which targeted a Cork-based organised crime gang.

Following this morning's search four Rolex watches, four rings, a fur coat and two designer handbags were seized.