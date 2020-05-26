News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CAB seize car, watches and money following Meath search operation

CAB seize car, watches and money following Meath search operation
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 02:20 PM

[timgap=The car that was seized by the CAB in today's search operation.]CABSeizureMeathMay2020_large.jpg[/timg]

The Criminal Assists Bureau have seized a car, watches and money following an operation this morning.

The search was carried out at an address in Co Meath by the CAB with support from detectives attached to the Meath Division, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

During the course of the operation, they seized:

  • Audi A7
  • 2 x Tag Heuer watches
  • 1 x Gucci watch
  • Miniature mobile phone
  • Laptops, mobile phones and documentation

A watch that was seized.
A watch that was seized.

Gardaí said in a statement that €8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty in cash was also seized.

The added: “This morning’s operation was conducted as part of a proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.”

READ MORE

TikTok to investigate ‘grossly irresponsible’ farm machinery pranks

More on this topic

CAB raid sees high-end designer clothing and accessories seized in DublinCAB raid sees high-end designer clothing and accessories seized in Dublin

CAB seize luxury car and €5,000 in Louth raid linked to Moldovan crime gangCAB seize luxury car and €5,000 in Louth raid linked to Moldovan crime gang

CAB seizes €220,000 worth of Cork drug dealer’s assetsCAB seizes €220,000 worth of Cork drug dealer’s assets

CAB targets drug dealer in series of dawn raids on 22 properties in Cork and TipperaryCAB targets drug dealer in series of dawn raids on 22 properties in Cork and Tipperary


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: CAB

More in this Section

Warning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat upWarning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat up

Transport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengersTransport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengers

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin


Lifestyle

Struggling to stick to your work routine at home? You’re not alone.10 tips for greater productivity working from home

Relaxing the rules at home has helped Karen Koster and her young family to get through lockdown, says Helen O'CallaghanEasy does it: Relaxing home rules the 'perfect tonic for kids'

The penultimate instalment of Normal People, and a Champions League goal-fest are among today's top picksTuesday TV Highlights: The penultimate instalment of Normal People and a Champions League goal-fest

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »