CAB raid six homes connected to major drug dealer

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has searched four homes in Dublin and two holiday homes in Wexford linked to a major drug dealer connected to the Kinahan cartel.

Bureau officers seized four luxury watches, an Audi Q5 jeep valued at €40,000 and froze €10,000 in a bank account under money laundering legislation.

The investigation was targeting the convicted dealer and his wife, who are living in the Ronanstown area of west Dublin.

CAB seized a number of mobiles in the raids on premises in Dublin and Wexford.

The couple has conducted extensive renovations on their home and recently got married in what was described as a “lavish” wedding in north Dublin.

Two homes in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot, also in west Dublin, were searched, as was a home in the north inner city. Furthermore, two holiday homes in Wexford were searched, as was an office in the holiday park.

The main target of the raids, who has more than 80 convictions for a range of offences, including for the supply of drugs, is originally from Dublin’s north inner city.

CAB officers believe the drug operation run by the individual is specifically in that area, not in west Dublin.

It is understood the man has connections with the Kinahan cartel, although other relatives have linkages with the rival Hutch grouping.

In a complicated situation, some members of the wider family have connections with former members of the Kinahan cartel.

In a statement, CAB said the investigation was targeting an organised crime group distributing drugs in the north inner city.

“Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (Garda, Revenue, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection) and local gardaí from the DMR North Central conducted a search operation in the Dublin 1, Dublin 10, Dublin 22, and Co Wexford areas this morning, Thursday,” the statement said.

“The CAB investigation centres on a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the north inner city of Dublin.”

It said the following exhibits were seized:

Three Rolex watches;

One Breitling watch;

€2,000 in cash;

A 142 Audi Q5;

Mobile phones;

Financial documentation.

There was also €10,000 frozen in a bank account under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The statement said there were no arrests and that the investigation was ongoing.

Technical officers will examine the mobile phones with other specialist CAB staff, including forensic accountants, will trawl through the financial documentation seized.