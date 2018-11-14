CAB operation hits family crime gang

A roaming crime gang that once received a multimillion-euro sum from a State body to vacate land has been hit in a major operation led by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

CAB, along with specialist and local Garda squads and Customs units, are investigating the gang in relation to stolen vehicles and plant equipment, oil fraud, and drug offences.

CAB and other agencies are targeting nine gang members, all of them part of an extended family.

They own two large sites in Meath, with five homes on them, as well as stables for horses and a pony track.

Despite benefiting from a massive financial transaction over a decade ago, the gang is also being probed for social welfare fraud and stolen electricity.

CAB is also examining the gang’s assets and the possibility of issuing members with hefty tax demands.

The family agreed to vacate land in north Dublin to a State agency for a multimillion-euro sum and subsequently bought two parcels of land in Meath, both off the N2, one near Slane, the other near Ashbourne.

Five homes on the two plots were raided in yesterday’s operation, which involved around 80 officers.

The properties include houses and what are known as “demountable homes”, comprising concrete bases and prefabricated houses. Two professional offices in Dublin were also searched.

The operation involved personnel from CAB, the Meath Garda Division, the Eastern Region Response Unit, the National Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

They were assisted by the Customs Oil Enforcement Unit from the Border/ Midlands Region and the Customs Cash and Drugs Dog Unit.

Staff from the ESB were also on site and made safe unauthorised electricity connections and are conducting an investigation into the theft of electricity from the national grid.

Three stolen vehicles — a Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Hi-Lux, and Toyota Avensis — were recovered. The Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit (SMVU) will conduct an investigation in relation to these in conjunction with local gardaí.

“There is a major problem involving the theft of SUV and 4x4s from farms in Co Meath,” said one source.

He said the vehicles were either sold on or broken up and the parts sold.

The gang is suspected of operating around the country. Another vehicle seized was seen by witnesses as being involved in the theft of an SUV in Cork.

Five other vehicles were seized for using green (agricultural) diesel.

This will be investigated by Customs. The SMVU is investigating if assorted plant and machinery on the sites were stolen.

Some €1,500 in cash was seized, as was an air rifle, along with jewellery, documents, mobile phones, and electronic devices.

Ecstasy worth €2,500 was also seized. One man was arrested on a warrant issued by the courts.

CAB social welfare officers will investigate each target for social welfare fraud while CAB Revenue officers will investigate them for taxes owed.