NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

CAB eyes 1,000 targets over proceeds of crime

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 05:00 AM
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has almost 1,000 targets who, it believes, are benefiting from the proceeds of crimes including drug trafficking and burglaries.

The number of targets has risen by 60% to 973, according to CAB. Its statistics show Dublin has by far the biggest number of targets — west Dublin has 177 alone. Limerick has the next highest at 72, followed by Meath, Wexford Kildare, and Louth.

The figures emerged in an RTÉ interview with the head of the bureau, Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin.

“Our targets would be the biggest level of national figures who are involved in criminal feuding around Dublin,” he said.

“We have international cases, but we also have local cases and the reason we do this is to try to stop them from becoming bigger criminals, to catch them earlier.”

READ MORE: Vulture funds give better deals, says Varadkar

He said the great majority of cases involve drug trafficking, followed very closely by people who are involved in burglaries and robberies.

“Certainly outside of Dublin, we find that people are very concerned about the burglary and robbery gangs,” he said.

CAB has 350 asset profilers around Ireland studying the activities of potential suspects. However, Det Chief Supt Clavin wants the public to play an active role.

“We are asking for people to look out for people with unexplained wealth that have lifestyles that are beyond their obvious earnings and to contact us and we will conduct confidential enquiries,” he said.

“They might see someone who changes their car every year, who takes a number of expensive holidays to places like Las Vegas, to the States, Dubai, and that always appears to have spending which is not in keeping with their earnings.”


Related Articles

Profiles on assets of local crime bosses double

Gang members held over money-laundering

Cross-border bid to hit gangland motor trade

CAB raid six homes connected to major drug dealer

More in this Section

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

Calls for security review on grounds of former psychiatric facility in Cork after another suspicious fire

'Get up, dress up, show up and never give up': Family of cancer victim helping others battling disease


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

Chester Beatty: A man who liked to collect lovely things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos on his Irish-produced period film The Favourite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »