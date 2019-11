Byeletions 2019: Sinn Féin's Mark Ward in the lead after first count in Dublin Mid West

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward is in the lead after the first count in Dublin Mid West, but transfers will be key to deciding if he will be overtaken.

Fine Gael's Emer Higgins is over 1,000 votes behind Ward's lead tally of 4,622.

In third place, Independent Paul Gogarty is hoping to capitalise on transfers to boost his first-preference vote of 2,435.

It has also emerged that Dublin Mid West has had the lowest turnout in the history of elections with just 26.6% of eligible voters going to the ballot boxes yesterday.

The overall electorate was 73,122 but, after 210 spoilt votes, there were just 19,237 valid votes for the by-election here. The quota is 9,619.

Other candidates at the top after the first count include Fianna Fáil's Shane Moynihan on 2,264.

Nonetheless, he has conceded defeat and told the Irish Examiner that the overall result in the constituency represented “a rejection of the government”.

He also believes that the Sinn Féin candidate will stay on top and win.

Independent Francis Timmons came in fifth place with 1,299 votes, followed by Labour's Joanna Tuffy on 1,294 and the Greens Peter Kavanagh on 1,222.

Returning officer Fergus Gallagher, after the first count, announced that he would eliminate the lowest of the 13 candidates.

These include Independent Peter Madden, Independent Charlie Keddie, Independents4Change Ruth Nolan and Workers Party David Gardner.

Attention during the remaining counts will centre on whether Gogarty can make up the distance with transfers from Labour and other Independents or whether Higgins's position will improve from any transfers when Shane Moynihan is eliminated.

The transfer of the votes of Madden, Keddie, Nolan and Gardner, a cumulative 754, raised the positions of Sweeney (+155), Gogarty (+122), Ward (+107), Timmins (+66), McNally (+57), Kavanagh (+46), Moynihan (+40), Tuffy (+39) and Higgins (+27).

As the Social Democrats Anne-Marie McNally are the lowest, she has now been eliminated and her votes of 845 will be distributed for the third count.

Counting officers expect that there may be a result in Dublin Mid West by 6pm.