Byelections 2019: Pádraig O'Sullivan still leads in Cork North-Central after third count

Update: 14.15 On the third count, non-party candidates James Coughlan and Martin Condon were eliminated.

The count involved the distribution of Thomas Kiely's 248 votes, with Mr Condon picking up 53 of these.

However, he was eliminated with 347. Mr Coughlan was eliminated with 290 votes and counting now resumes on the distribution of their votes.

There has been no change at the top, with Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan still in the lead with more than 7,000 votes.

He remains some way off the quota of 12,784, though.

Colm Burke is in second place on 5,398 votes and Thomas Gould (Sinn Féin) is on 5,077.

Sinead Halpin of the Social Democrats was eliminated on the fourth count.

The count involved the distribution of the 637 votes of James Coughlan and Martin Condon, with Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould picking up 198 of these.

Those votes now leave Mr Gould just 156 behind Senator Colm Burke of Fine Gael in the race for second place. Fianna Fail candidate Padraig O'Sullivan remains top of the pile, picking up 25 transfers to put him on 7,202.

The quota is 12,784.

Earlier: The result of the first count in Cork North-Central has positioned Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan clearly in the lead.

He secured 27.6% of the first count with 7,148 votes.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is in second with 5,385 and Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould in third on 5,041 in a tight race.

Labour's John Maher polled strongly too, with 2,482 votes, with many in the Labour pleased that it puts them in a strong position ahead of a General Election next year.

Non-party candidate Charlie Keddy, who is running in all four by-elections, was eliminated in the first count with just 49 votes, which will now be spread among the other candidates.

The electorate was 85,524, with a total poll of just 25,854 or 30.2%.

There were 287 invalid votes and returning officer Martin Harvey confirmed a quota of 12,784.

The second round results came almost immediately afte5r, with Charlie Keddy's 49 votes split among the candidates.

The largest slice went to fellow non-party candidate Thomas Kiely, who picked up 14, but found himself eliminated at the second count.

His 248 votes are now being distributed.