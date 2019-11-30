News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Byelections 2019: Malcolm Byrne tops the poll in Wexford but Murphy still in contention

Fianna Fáil candidate Malcolm Byrne
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Fianna Fáil candidate Malcolm Byrne has topped to poll in the Wexford by-election securing 12,506 first preference votes.

However, the result of the by-election is far from clear cut with Fine Gael's Verona Murphy securing 9,543 first preferences and Labour's George Lawlor behind her on 8,024 votes.

The final outcome will now come down to transfers with the quota set at 20,035.

Three candidates - Melissa O'Neill, Charlie Keddy and Cinnamon Blackmore have been eliminated after the first count.

Also still in the race are Sinn Féin's Johnny Mythen who got 4,125 votes, Aontú candidate Jim Codd who received 2,102 first preferences and Green Party member Karin Dubsky who won 2,490 votes.

In total 40,382 people voted in the Wexford constituency and there were 314 spoiled votes.

