Byelections 2019: Green Party on course to win Dublin-Fingal byelection

Green Party councillor Joe O'Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Green Party councillor Joe O'Brien is on course to win the Dublin-Fingal by-election, according to lunchtime tallies.

With 80% of boxes opened and tallied, Cllr O'Brien was on 22.7%, holding a near five-point lead on his nearest rival Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee on 18%.

Labour's Duncan Smith, following a strong showing in his hometown of Swords, is on 16% with Fine Gael Senator and former party deputy leader James Reilly is on 14.6%.

Labour activists in Fingal are greatly encouraged by Cllr Smith's showing saying it is clear the party is sure of keeping its seat in the General Election.

Dean Mulligan, the Independent4Change candidate, is on just under 10% with Sinn Féin's Ann Graves on 5.2%.

Former journalist turned conservative activist, Gemma O'Doherty, is on 4% with 804 votes with 20% of boxes still to be counted.

A first count is expected before 2pm with a final result due by late afternoon.

Byelections 2019: Sinn Féin's Mark Ward leads but three-horse race in Dublin Mid West

