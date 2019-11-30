Byelections 2019: Fianna Fáil on course to win two seats; Bad day for Fine Gael

BYELECTIONS 2019 AT A GLANCE

Dublin Mid-West: Final tally sees Sinn Féin's Mark Ward shoot ahead

Final tally sees Sinn Féin's Mark Ward shoot ahead

Green Party is on course to win the Dublin Fingal seat

Fianna Fáil ahead of the race as turnout in Wexford particularly low at just 35.1%.

Latest - 12.30pm: Dublin Mid-West

It is a three-horse race in Dublin Mid West with a fully tally complete. Sinn Féin's Mark Ward is leading, followed by Fine Gael's Emer Higgins and then Independent Paul Gogarty.

While Gogarty will be transfer-friendly, Ward has double the vote so far, according to the tally. Fine Gael insist Higgins is still in the race and could get a huge jump when other candidates lower down are eliminated.

The by-election is to replace Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald who was elected as an MEP in May.

This was also considered Fine Gael's best hope at winning a seat out of the four by-elections.

With a fully tally (shared by the parties) complete, the position of the candidates is:

Ward SF (4374)

Higgins FG (3412)

Gogarty Ind (2329)

Moynihan FF (2163)

Timmins Ind (1265)

Tuffy Lab (1219)

Kavanagh GP (1177)

Sweeney PBP (902)

McNally SD (759)

Gardner WP (294)

Nolan I4C (255)

Madden NP 64

Keddy Ind (92)

Ward polled well in Neilstown, winning over 95% of votes in boxes in St Bernadette's National School, as well as a majority in other nearby count centres.

However, the question is whether the councillor's lead is enough to keep clear of the other two.

Latest - 12.30pm: Dublin Fingal

The Green Party is on course to win the Dublin Fingal seat, according to their own tally.

Its tally is said to cover almost all boxes and covers all parts of the constituency.

Labour candidate George Lawlor arrives in the #Wexford count centre where we are expecting a final tally in the coming minutes #iestaff #byelections2019 pic.twitter.com/khrwA9VrwL — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) November 30, 2019

It puts their candidate, Joe O'Brien, on 23.5% with Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford-Lee second on 17.4%.

The Labour Party's Duncan Smith is next on over 16.3%, with Fine Gael's James Reilly on just over 14%.

Independents4Change's Dean Mulligan is on over 10% with Sinn Féin's Ann Graves on nearly 5.5%.

Latest - 12.30pm: Wexford

The turnout in Wexford was particularly low at just 35.1%.

With 95% of the boxes tallied, the numbers are as follows:

Fianna Fáil: 31%

Fine Gael: 24%

Labour: 20%

Sinn Féin: 6%

Green: 5%

Aontu: 5%

Others: 9%

Latest - 12.30pm: Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan on the campaign trail earlier this month.

With all boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, the signs are good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in securing a seat.

The county councillor has 28.19% of the vote after the tally, giving him a seven-point lead over Fine Gael's Colm Burke.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould is in third, with 19.59% and Labour's John Maher is in fourth with 9.7%.

The early signs are that O'Sullivan polled strongly in areas like Glanmire, with Burke coming out on top the likes of Blarney.

Many of the city boxes favoured Gould and Maher, though.

The story of the morning has been one of turnout, though, which is very low in many areas.

Final tally in Cork North-Central has Padraig O'Sullivan (FF) on 28.19%, with Colm Burke (FG) on 21.14% and Thomas Gould (SF) on 19.59%. #byelections2019 #CorkNorthCentral pic.twitter.com/iBLi2sS1Xt — Kevin O'Neill (@_KevinONeill_) November 30, 2019

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said that Senator Colm Burke's performance shows promising signs for Fine Gael in Cork North-Central.

However, he conceded that a Fianna Fáil victory is all but a certainty today.

Burke secured 21.14% of the tallies, some seven points behind front runner Pádraig O'Sullivan.

Mr Creed said that Fine Gael was always facing a battle to win the seat, which was vacated by Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher in May.

"This is Billy Kelleher's seat. It looks like it'll be a Fianna Fáil victory," he said.

"From our point of view, Colm has increased the Fine Gael vote in Cork North-Central by over 3% and Fine Gael's seat will be secure in the next General Election.

"In recent history, since the 1980s, governments have won just four of 33 by-elections. This was always going to be an uphill battle."

Latest - 11am: Dublin Mid-West

With all boxes tallied in Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward is in the lead, shooting ahead of Cllr Emer Higgins.

Finished tally for DMW just in. Leaders are: Ward (4374) Higgins (3412) Gogarty (2329) Moynihan (2163) Timmins (1265) Tuffy (1219) Kavanagh (1177)#iestaff #BE19 See @irishexaminer shortly pic.twitter.com/1GUd4AUI5v— Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) November 30, 2019

The Fine Gael candidate is not polling as well as expected, but took Paul Gogarty's second polace when boxes in her areas opened.

Gogarty, the independent candidate and former TD, is hoping to gain from transfers as he falls behind in Higgins' areas.

The final tally results is as follows:

Mark Ward - 4374

Emer Higgins - 3412

Paul Gogarty - 2329

Shane Moynihan - 2163

Francis Timmons - 1265

Joanna Tuffy - 1219

Peter Kavanagh - 1177

Latest - 11am: Dublin Fingal

In Dublin Fingal, 50% of the boxes have been opened.

Green Party candidate Joe O'Brien has 25% of the vote.

Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee, who has served as a senator since 2016, has 16.5% of the vote.

Fine Gael's James Reilly has 13% of the vote, while Dean Mulligan for Independents 4 Change has 11% of the vote.

Sinn Féin are at the bottom of the pile with 5.5% of the vote.

Latest - 11am: Wexford

Three quarters of the boxes have been opened in Wexford.

It looks like it's going to be very close between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the Wexford By-election.

Both Verona Murphy and Malcolm Byrne are polling strongly for their respective parties, however no official tally has been released yet.

Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has been polling strongly in his area of Gorey and may have the overall lead.

Boxes from Wexford Town are being opened at the moment, with early indications of a strong vote for Labour's George Lawlor there.

Latest - 11am: Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan looks set to top the poll. Two thirds of boxes have been tallied and the secondary school teacher has 28% of first preference votes.

After 74% of boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, we're looking like this: O'Sullivan (FF) 28.71% Burke (FG) 20.03% Gould (SF) 19.43% Maher (Lab) 10.36% Moran (Green) 7.36%#byelections2019 #CorkNorthCentral — Kevin O'Neill (@_KevinONeill_) November 30, 2019

It's a close race between Fine Gael's Colm Burke and Sinn Fein's Thomas Gould for second at this stage. with early signs of a geographical split.

Blarney boxes are favouring Fine Gael senator Colm Burke, Glanmire favouring Pádraig O’Sullivan, and the city favouring Cllr Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin and John Maher for the Labour Party.

The count begins at the National Show Centre for the Dublin Fingal Count in the 2019 byelections. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Latest - 10.00am: Dublin Mid-West

With 62 out of 111 boxes opened, early tallies indicate Sinn Féin's Mark Ward ahead, following closely by Fine Gael's Emer Higgins and then former Green Party TD, now Independent, Paul Gogarty.

Turnout in Dublin Mid-West could be well below 30%.

Latest - 10am: Dublin Fingal

After early tallies in Dublin Fingal the Green Party look best placed to take the seat.

Joe O'Brien is doing well both in his home patch in Skerries but also picking up votes across the constituency.

Labour's Duncan Smith is also polling well in Swords and looks like the most credible challenger.

Fianna Fáil candidate Lorraine Clifford Lee and Independent Dean Mulligan are also tallying well so far but it looks like a Green wave in Fingal

Latest - 10am: Wexford

Tallying is underway in the Wexford byelection.

The counting will begin with boxes in the Gorey area before moving towards Enniscorthy and New Ross and back to Wexford Town.

Latest - 10am: Cork North Central

Early tallies in Cork North Central show a three-horse race for the seat.

13% of boxes have been tallied and we should get a first count by mid-morning.

The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael candidates appear to be performing strongly.

- Additional reporting Juno McEnroe and Kevin O'Neill