Byelections 2019: FF and SF edge ahead in 3 constituencies; Greens strong in Fingal

Latest 4pm: A fifth count at Dublin Mid West saw the 1,544 votes of Green councillor Peter Kavanagh split among several left in the race.

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward remains in the lead now with 5,426, but Independent Paul Gogarty saw his vote increased by 336 to 3,176 while Fine Gael's Emer Higgins also saw an increase of 211 bringing her up to 3,959 where she remains in second place.

Labour's Joanna Tuffy has now been eliminated and distribution of her 1,775 votes helped Independent Gogarty rise to 3,731 and Higgins to reach 4,362.

But Sinn Féin's Mark Ward is still in the lead with 5,616 votes. Fianna Fáil's Shane Moynihan remains in fourth place.

Independent Francis Timmons has now been eliminated and his 1,929 votes will be distributed as part of the seventh count.

Meanwhile, in Cork North Central, Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan has been eliminated on the sixth count.

Her 1534 votes will now be distributed among the remaining candidates with speciation rife about how much of an impact she could have on the battle between Thomas Gould and Colm Burke for second place.

In the Dublin-Fingal by-election, Green Councillor Joe O'Brien has topped the poll but is well short of the quota.

After two counts, Cllr O'Brien had 5,837 votes with Fianna Fail's Lorraine Clifford-Lee in second place on 4,672.

Latest 3.20pm: The distribution of Solidarity-PBP's Sweeney's 1,281 votes in the fourth count further strengthened the lead for Sinn Fein's Mark Ward in the race.

She transferred some 416 votes to the Sinn Fein councillor, pushing up his tally to 5,228.

Another 180 votes went to Independent Timmons, 105 went to Labour's Tuffy and 34 went to Fianna Fail's Moynihan.

Attention is expected to focus on the transfers of Tuffy and how the Labour councillor's transfers are distributed among Fine Gael and Gogarty.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil candidate Malcolm Byrne has topped to poll in the Wexford by-election securing 12,506 first preference votes.

However, the result of the by-election is far from clear cut with Fine Gael's Verona Murphy securing 9,543 first preferences and Labour's George Lawlor behind her on 8,024 votes.

The final outcome will now come down to transfers with the quota set at 20,035.

Three candidates - Melissa O'Neill, Charlie Keddy and Cinnamon Blackmore have been eliminated after the first count.

Also still in the race are Sinn Féin's Johnny Mythen who got 4,125 votes, Aontú candidate Jim Codd who received 2,102 first preferences and Green Party member Karin Dubsky who won 2,490 votes.

In total 40,382 people voted in the Wexford constituency and there were 314 spoiled votes.

Latest - 3pm: The leaders in the Dublin Mid West by-election count remain the same after the third count and distribution of McNally's 845 votes.

Sinn Féin's Ward remains on top followed by Fine Gael's Higgins and then Independent Gogarty.

The main bulk of McNally's votes were distributed to Solidarity-PBP's Kellie Sweeney (+143), Independent Paul Gogarty (+133), Greens Peter Kavanagh (+125), Labour's Joanna Tuffy (+109) and Fine Gael's Emer Higgins (+100).

Sweeney has now been eliminated and her overall votes of 1,281 will be distributed for the fourth count.

In Cork North Central, Aontu's Finian Toomey has been eliminated on the fifth count of Cork North-Central.

His 1098 votes will now be shared among the other candidates.

Non-party candidates James Coughlan and Martin Condon were eliminated on the third count.

The count involved the distribution of Thomas Kiely's 248 votes, with Mr Condon picking up 53 of these.

There has been no change at the top, with Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan still in the lead with more than 7,000 votes.

However, he remains some way off the quota of 12,784.

In Wexford, Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has topped the poll in the first count with 12, 506 votes.

Fianna Fáil’s @malcolmbyrne has topped the poll in the first count of the #wexford by-election with 12,506 votes, #iestaff pic.twitter.com/tA1FdWLlsx — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) November 30, 2019

Latest - 1.47pm:

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward is in the lead after the first count in Dublin Mid West, but transfers will be key to deciding if he will be overtaken.

Fine Gael's Emer Higgins is over 1,000 votes behind Ward's lead tally of 4,622.

In third place, Independent Paul Gogarty is hoping to capitalise on transfers to boost his first-preference vote of 2,435.

It has now emerged that Dublin Mid West has had the lowest turnout in the history of elections with just 26.6% of eligible voters going to the ballot boxes yesterday.

The overall electorate was 73,122 but, after 210 spoilt votes, there were just 19,237 valid votes for the by-election.

The transfer of the votes of Madden, Keddie, Nolan and Gardner, a cumulative 754, raised the positions of Sweeney (+155), Gogarty (+122), Ward (+107), Timmins (+66), McNally (+57), Kavanagh (+46), Moynihan (+40), Tuffy (+39) and Higgins (+27).

As the Social Democrats Anne-Marie McNally are the lowest, she has now been eliminated and her votes of 845 will be distributed for the third count.

Counting officers expect that there may be a result in Dublin Mid West by 6pm.

The results in full are as follows:

Mark Ward - 4622

Emer Higgins- 3576

Paul Gogarty - 2435

Shane Moynihan - 2264

Francis Timmons - 1299

Peter Kavanagh - 1222

Kellie Sweeney - 983

Anne-Marie McNally - 788

David Gardner - 317

Ruth Nolan - 271

Charlie Keddy - 95

Peter Madden - 71

In Cork North Central, the result of the first count has positioned Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan clearly in the lead.

He secured 27.6% of the first count with 7,148 votes.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is in second with 5,385 and Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould in third on 5,041 in a tight race.

Labour's John Maher polled strongly too, with 2,482 votes, with many in the Labour party pleased that it puts them in a strong position ahead of a General Election next year.

Non-party candidate Charlie Keddy, who is running in all four by-elections, was eliminated in the first count with just 49 votes, which will now be spread among the other candidates.

The electorate was 85,524, with a total poll of just 25,854 or 30.2%.

There were 287 invalid votes and returning officer Martin Harvey confirmed a quota of 12,784.

Counting continues.

Meanwhile, in Dublin Fingal, Fianna Fáil's Darragh O'Brien appeared to concede the race to the Green Party's Joe O'Brien.

"Obviously we go into every election campaign to try to win it, but there has been a sizeable move toward the Greens and Joe O'Brien.

"I've been that soldier, I've won seats, I've lost seats, I've won it back.

"It's not an easy day for the candidates, there will be disappointment but there'll be other days," he said.

Labour's Ged Nash spoke about Duncan Smith's campaign at the Dublin Fingal counting centre.

"We're actually very pleased with what is an impressive performance for Duncan," he said.

"Looking at the tallies we're nearly there in terms of we have about 97% of the tallies in.

"It's been an incredible performance from Duncan himself and from party activists right across the constituency."

In Wexford, the results of the first count are yet to be announced.

Latest - 12.30pm: Dublin Mid-West

It is a three-horse race in Dublin Mid West with a fully tally complete. Sinn Féin's Mark Ward is leading, followed by Fine Gael's Emer Higgins and then Independent Paul Gogarty.

While Gogarty will be transfer-friendly, Ward has double the vote so far, according to the tally. Fine Gael insist Higgins is still in the race and could get a huge jump when other candidates lower down are eliminated.

The by-election is to replace Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald who was elected as an MEP in May.

This was also considered Fine Gael's best hope at winning a seat out of the four by-elections.

With a fully tally (shared by the parties) complete, the position of the candidates is:

Ward SF (4374)

Higgins FG (3412)

Gogarty Ind (2329)

Moynihan FF (2163)

Timmins Ind (1265)

Tuffy Lab (1219)

Kavanagh GP (1177)

Sweeney PBP (902)

McNally SD (759)

Gardner WP (294)

Nolan I4C (255)

Madden NP 64

Keddy Ind (92)

Ward polled well in Neilstown, winning over 95% of votes in boxes in St Bernadette's National School, as well as a majority in other nearby count centres.

However, the question is whether the councillor's lead is enough to keep clear of the other two.

Latest - 12.30pm: Dublin Fingal

The Green Party is on course to win the Dublin Fingal seat, according to their own tally.

Its tally is said to cover almost all boxes and covers all parts of the constituency.

Labour candidate George Lawlor arrives in the #Wexford count centre where we are expecting a final tally in the coming minutes #iestaff #byelections2019 pic.twitter.com/khrwA9VrwL — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) November 30, 2019

It puts their candidate, Joe O'Brien, on 23.5% with Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford-Lee second on 17.4%.

The Labour Party's Duncan Smith is next on over 16.3%, with Fine Gael's James Reilly on just over 14%.

Independents4Change's Dean Mulligan is on over 10% with Sinn Féin's Ann Graves on nearly 5.5%.

Latest - 12.30pm: Wexford

The turnout in Wexford was particularly low at just 35.1%.

With 95% of the boxes tallied, the numbers are as follows:

Fianna Fáil: 31%

Fine Gael: 24%

Labour: 20%

Sinn Féin: 6%

Green: 5%

Aontu: 5%

Others: 9%

Latest - 12.30pm: Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan on the campaign trail earlier this month.

With all boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, the signs are good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in securing a seat.

The county councillor has 28.19% of the vote after the tally, giving him a seven-point lead over Fine Gael's Colm Burke.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould is in third, with 19.59% and Labour's John Maher is in fourth with 9.7%.

The early signs are that O'Sullivan polled strongly in areas like Glanmire, with Burke coming out on top the likes of Blarney.

Many of the city boxes favoured Gould and Maher, though.

The story of the morning has been one of turnout, though, which is very low in many areas.

Final tally in Cork North-Central has Padraig O'Sullivan (FF) on 28.19%, with Colm Burke (FG) on 21.14% and Thomas Gould (SF) on 19.59%. #byelections2019 #CorkNorthCentral pic.twitter.com/iBLi2sS1Xt — Kevin O'Neill (@_KevinONeill_) November 30, 2019

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said that Senator Colm Burke's performance shows promising signs for Fine Gael in Cork North-Central.

However, he conceded that a Fianna Fáil victory is all but a certainty today.

Burke secured 21.14% of the tallies, some seven points behind front runner Pádraig O'Sullivan.

Mr Creed said that Fine Gael was always facing a battle to win the seat, which was vacated by Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher in May.

"This is Billy Kelleher's seat. It looks like it'll be a Fianna Fáil victory," he said.

"From our point of view, Colm has increased the Fine Gael vote in Cork North-Central by over 3% and Fine Gael's seat will be secure in the next General Election.

"In recent history, since the 1980s, governments have won just four of 33 by-elections. This was always going to be an uphill battle."

Latest - 11am: Dublin Mid-West

With all boxes tallied in Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward is in the lead, shooting ahead of Cllr Emer Higgins.

Finished tally for DMW just in. Leaders are: Ward (4374) Higgins (3412) Gogarty (2329) Moynihan (2163) Timmins (1265) Tuffy (1219) Kavanagh (1177)#iestaff #BE19 See @irishexaminer shortly pic.twitter.com/1GUd4AUI5v — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) November 30, 2019

The Fine Gael candidate is not polling as well as expected, but took Paul Gogarty's second polace when boxes in her areas opened.

Gogarty, the independent candidate and former TD, is hoping to gain from transfers as he falls behind in Higgins' areas.

The final tally results is as follows:

Mark Ward - 4374

Emer Higgins - 3412

Paul Gogarty - 2329

Shane Moynihan - 2163

Francis Timmons - 1265

Joanna Tuffy - 1219

Peter Kavanagh - 1177

Latest - 11am: Dublin Fingal

In Dublin Fingal, 50% of the boxes have been opened.

Green Party candidate Joe O'Brien has 25% of the vote.

Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee, who has served as a senator since 2016, has 16.5% of the vote.

Fine Gael's James Reilly has 13% of the vote, while Dean Mulligan for Independents 4 Change has 11% of the vote.

Sinn Féin are at the bottom of the pile with 5.5% of the vote.

Latest - 11am: Wexford

Three quarters of the boxes have been opened in Wexford.

It looks like it's going to be very close between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the Wexford By-election.

Both Verona Murphy and Malcolm Byrne are polling strongly for their respective parties, however no official tally has been released yet.

Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has been polling strongly in his area of Gorey and may have the overall lead.

Boxes from Wexford Town are being opened at the moment, with early indications of a strong vote for Labour's George Lawlor there.

Latest - 11am: Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan looks set to top the poll. Two thirds of boxes have been tallied and the secondary school teacher has 28% of first preference votes.

After 74% of boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, we're looking like this: O'Sullivan (FF) 28.71% Burke (FG) 20.03% Gould (SF) 19.43% Maher (Lab) 10.36% Moran (Green) 7.36%#byelections2019 #CorkNorthCentral — Kevin O'Neill (@_KevinONeill_) November 30, 2019

It's a close race between Fine Gael's Colm Burke and Sinn Fein's Thomas Gould for second at this stage. with early signs of a geographical split.

Blarney boxes are favouring Fine Gael senator Colm Burke, Glanmire favouring Pádraig O’Sullivan, and the city favouring Cllr Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin and John Maher for the Labour Party.

The count begins at the National Show Centre for the Dublin Fingal Count in the 2019 byelections. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Latest - 10.00am: Dublin Mid-West

With 62 out of 111 boxes opened, early tallies indicate Sinn Féin's Mark Ward ahead, following closely by Fine Gael's Emer Higgins and then former Green Party TD, now Independent, Paul Gogarty.

Turnout in Dublin Mid-West could be well below 30%.

Latest - 10am: Dublin Fingal

After early tallies in Dublin Fingal the Green Party look best placed to take the seat.

Joe O'Brien is doing well both in his home patch in Skerries but also picking up votes across the constituency.

Labour's Duncan Smith is also polling well in Swords and looks like the most credible challenger.

Fianna Fáil candidate Lorraine Clifford Lee and Independent Dean Mulligan are also tallying well so far but it looks like a Green wave in Fingal

Latest - 10am: Wexford

Tallying is underway in the Wexford byelection.

The counting will begin with boxes in the Gorey area before moving towards Enniscorthy and New Ross and back to Wexford Town.

Latest - 10am: Cork North Central

Early tallies in Cork North Central show a three-horse race for the seat.

13% of boxes have been tallied and we should get a first count by mid-morning.

The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael candidates appear to be performing strongly.

- Additional reporting Juno McEnroe Elaine Loughlin and Kevin O'Neill