Byelections 2019: Early signs good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in Cork North-Central

With all boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, the signs are good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in securing a seat.

The county councillor has 28.19% of the vote after the tally, giving him a seven-point lead over Fine Gael's Colm Burke.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould is in third, with 19.59% and Labour's John Maher is in fourth with 9.7%.

The early signs are that O'Sullivan polled strongly in areas like Glanmire, with Burke coming out on top the likes of Blarney.

Many of the city boxes favoured Gould and Maher, though.

The story of the morning has been one of turnout, though, which is very low in many areas.

Billy Kelleher, whose seat is up for grabs in today's election, said that campaigns were "lacklustre" all over the country but added that Fianna Fáil are happy with the performance of O'Sullivan.

Speaking at Nemo Rangers this morning, Mr Kelleher said there has been apathy from the public but that Fianna Fáil are happy with how they have performed.

"The early indication is that the Fianna Fáil vote has held up well," he said.

"Pádraig O'Sullivan has done exceptionally well. There was anger with the government.

"Overall the campaigns nationally were lacklustre from media and public in terms of engagement. It is lacklustre because we are in the final throws of this Dáil."

He said the party will be keeping a close eye on how the vote pans out in terms of deciding their strategies for the upcoming General Election.

"From our perspective the Fianna Fáil vote held up well," Mr Kelleher said.