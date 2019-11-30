News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BYELECTIONS 2019

Byelections 2019: Early signs good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in Cork North-Central

Byelections 2019: Early signs good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in Cork North-Central
Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan on the campaign trail earlier this month.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 11:50 AM

With all boxes tallied in Cork North-Central, the signs are good for Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan in securing a seat.

The county councillor has 28.19% of the vote after the tally, giving him a seven-point lead over Fine Gael's Colm Burke.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould is in third, with 19.59% and Labour's John Maher is in fourth with 9.7%.

The early signs are that O'Sullivan polled strongly in areas like Glanmire, with Burke coming out on top the likes of Blarney.

Many of the city boxes favoured Gould and Maher, though.

The story of the morning has been one of turnout, though, which is very low in many areas.

Billy Kelleher, whose seat is up for grabs in today's election, said that campaigns were "lacklustre" all over the country but added that Fianna Fáil are happy with the performance of O'Sullivan.

Speaking at Nemo Rangers this morning, Mr Kelleher said there has been apathy from the public but that Fianna Fáil are happy with how they have performed.

"The early indication is that the Fianna Fáil vote has held up well," he said.

"Pádraig O'Sullivan has done exceptionally well. There was anger with the government.

"Overall the campaigns nationally were lacklustre from media and public in terms of engagement. It is lacklustre because we are in the final throws of this Dáil."

He said the party will be keeping a close eye on how the vote pans out in terms of deciding their strategies for the upcoming General Election.

"From our perspective the Fianna Fáil vote held up well," Mr Kelleher said.

READ MORE

Byelections 2019: Sinn Féin's Mark Ward leads but three-horse race in Dublin Mid West

More on this topic

Byelections 2019: Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne looks set to top the poll in WexfordByelections 2019: Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne looks set to top the poll in Wexford

Byelections 2019: 'Good day out' for Fianna Fáil, Martin saysByelections 2019: 'Good day out' for Fianna Fáil, Martin says

Byelections 2019: Green Party on course to win Dublin-Fingal byelectionByelections 2019: Green Party on course to win Dublin-Fingal byelection

Byelections 2019: Fine Gael focusing on the positives in Cork North-CentralByelections 2019: Fine Gael focusing on the positives in Cork North-Central


TOPIC: Byelections 2019