Byelections 2019: Counting underway at four constituencies

Counting is underway in four byelections being held to fill the seats vacated by TDs elected to the European Parliament.

Turnout yesterday for the byelections in Cork North-Central, Dublin Fingal, Dublin Mid-West and Wexford was very low but counting is set to last several hours with final results not due until this evening.

As no candidate in any of the four constituencies is expected to reach the quota of 50% plus one vote on the first count, several further counts in each constituency are expected.

Various factor like the weather, the proximity to the upcoming election and perhaps even the Late Late Toy Show all played their part in voters staying home.

Voters in Dublin-Fingal, Cork North-Central, Dublin Mid-West and Wexford had their chance to select who they wanted to replace TDs who were elected to the European Parliament in May.

The primary significance of the votes counted this morning and this afternoon will be to determine if the Government's already shaky position in the Dáil holds or is weakened further.

It is entirely plausible for Fine Gael to lose all four of the seats, and given one of those vacated seats was held by former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, were that to happen, the party's ability to pass legislation would be in doubt.

Its best hope of any seat is Lucan-based councillor Emer Higgins in the Dublin Mid-West constituency. Believing the latent goodwill toward Fitzgerald will be enough to see Higgins home, Fine Gael has thrown the kitchen sink at her campaign, but the big question is whether she is transfer-friendly enough.

But the low turn-out could easily throw up a surprise and the name of Paul Gogarty, the former Green TD, keeps coming up as a potential upset.

As for Fianna Fáil, it looks certain to win at least two of the four seats.

Given where we find ourselves in the political cycle (Fine Gael in office for 8 years), it is the very least the party can expect to win, if it has real ambitions to win power next time.

Cork North-Central appears to be heading the way of Fianna Fáil councillor Pádraig O'Sullivan who is looking to retain the seat vacated by Billy Kelleher.

O'Sullivan has run an effective campaign and Kelleher's visible support for him during the campaign has helped his case.

But in saying that, some have expressed surprise as to how positively Fine Gael Senator Colm Burke is coming over and could push O'Sullivan close.

Fianna Fáil's other big hope is Gorey-based councillor Malcolm Byrne in Wexford. Buoyed by a strong showing in the May European elections, Byrne looks well placed to capitlise on the controversy which has engulfed Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy.

However, were Ms Murphy to win out or come a close second, it would create a big dilemma for Leo Varadkar as to his ticket selection for the General Election. Ms Murphy's comments on migrants needing to be “de-programmed” have been disowned by her own senior party colleagues.

Fianna Fáil are also hoping for a strong showing from Fingal-based Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee who is in a three-horse race with Labour Councillor Duncan Smith and Green Party Councillor Joe O'Brien.

The first job facing the newly elected TDs will be the motion of confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy on Tuesday and the outcome of the by elections is keenly awaited because of the government's minority position in the Dáil.