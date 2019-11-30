Byelections 2019: Counting due to start in four constituencies at 9am

Ballot boxes will open at 9am in four count centres across the country following byelection votes in four constituencies triggered by TDs' elections to the European Parliament last May.

Counting will begin this morning with first tallies from the count centres expected at around 11am.

Much of the focus of the byelections has centred on the Wexford constituency with Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy coming under fire for her remarks on asylum seekers. Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne has been tipped to top the poll but the final outcome is far from clear with transfers crucial in deciding who will replace Mick Wallace in the Dáil.

In Cork North Central, Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan will hope to keep his party's long-standing representation in the constituency intact, while Fine Gael senator Colm Bourke is vying for his first seat in the Dáil after four decades in politics. O'Sullivan's fellow party member Billy Kelleher vacated the seat following his election in the European elections.

Clare Daly and Frances Fitzgerald have likewise made the move to Brussels, with Fitzgerald's Dublin Fingal seat seen as a three-way battle in the country's youngest constituency.

The Dublin Mid-West byelection is seen as Fine Gael's best chance of winning one of the four byelection seats on offer, with the party's young councillor Emer Higgins well-backed by the party.

Counting is due to last until tomorrow morning with only one seat to fill in each constituency, but times will vary between Cork, Dublin and Wexford.