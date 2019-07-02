News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Buying dogs online could be banned under new measures

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Buying dogs online could be banned under stricter dog control measures.

A public consultation on a review of the current rules has been launched and people are being asked to give their opinion.

Other issues like dog fouling and controlled breeds will also be considered.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Seán Canney announced the consultation.

"Personally, I feel that it is a very open market when you can go online and buy a dog without actually knowing where the dog came from," said Mr Canney.

Another issue that will be looked at is whether a dog should be on a lead when in a public park.

"I think it's important that we make it clear what can and cannot be done and I think it will also be a help to the dog wardens who will actually be enforcing the legislation."

