Businessman James Mansfield Jnr charged with conspiring to falsely imprison man

File photo of James Mansfield Jnr. Picture: Collins
By Olga Cronin
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 05:37 PM

Businessman James Mansfield Jnr has been charged with conspiring to falsely imprison a man and with attempting to pervert the course of justice in respect of the alleged false imprisonment.

Mr Mansfield's appearance in court follows his arrest by arrangement at lunchtime today.

The court yesterday endorsed a warrant for his arrest after the State had earlier dropped charges which had previously been entered against Mr Mansfield.

Mr Mansfield, 52, of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, appeared before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon where a book of evidence was also served on him.

Mr Mansfield is accused of conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne, in contravention of Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, on a date unknown between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015, both dates inclusive.

This is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage, with the intention of perverting the course of public justice in relation to the false imprisonment of Mr Byrne, at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin between June 9, 2015 and June 12, 2015.

This is contrary to common law.

This afternoon Sgt Eamon O'Neill, of Tallaght Garda Station, told the non-jury court that at approximately 1.39pm today he executed the warrant endorsed for Mr Mansfield, arrested him and cautioned him.

Sgt O'Neill said Mr Mansfield made no reply during the arrest.

The court heard the arrest was made at Clondalkin Garda Station by arrangement.

Sgt O'Neil also told Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding alongside Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge James Faughnan, that at 2.30pm, in the Central Criminal Courts building on Parkgate Street, Dublin 8, he handed Mr Mansfield a true copy of the charge sheet and explained the charge to the businessman in plain language.

Sgt O'Neill said Mr Mansfield also made no reply at this point.

Sgt O'Neill told defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, that An Garda Síochána had no issue with Mr Mansfield being remanded on bail as long as he was subject to the same terms and conditions previously set against him.

Mr Mansfield was remanded on bail to appear again next Monday at 10.45am.

