Businesses which reopen next week may face health and safety inspections

Businesses which reopen on Monday could face inspections from the Health and Safety Authority if a complaint is made against them.

The HSA says all of its existing occupational health and safety inspectors will be employed to ensure the government's 'Return To Work' protocol is being adhered to.

The government will also provide the HSA with more resources if it needs them.

Managing Director at the HR Suite, Caroline McEnery, says additional measures will have to be put in place for businesses to operate safely.

"Where it becomes a bit more complex is when you have people doing jobs that overlap or are in close proximity so there's a requirement then to extend opening hours (or) extend shift patterns," she said.

One of the businesses reopening is Woodies DIY shops.

The company's CEO said they have "a steely determination to keep everyone as safe as we can".

“Our primary focus when we reopen on Monday we'll be managing queues of people - I'll be in Bray first thing on Monday, we've already been in contact with the gardaí, we'll have a one-way system into the car park and out," outlined Declan Ronayne.