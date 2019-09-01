Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre

Officials in Cork are surveying the damage following a major blaze at Douglas Shopping Centre overnight.

12 fire appliances attended the scene from across Cork City and County after a car caught fire in a multi-storey car park.

The centre was quickly evacuated and there were no injuries but local Councillor Deirdre Forde says it is a dreadful blow for Douglas village.

"I have been speaking to a few of the businesses and they are utterly devastated," said Cllr Forde.

"I will be asking the Chief Executive of Cork City Council to come out and meet with us asap to see what we now can do to assist in the aftermath of this terrible situation."

Cork City Fire Brigade has said that the fire has been extinguished with crews on the scene all night.

With regret we wish to inform you that Douglas Village Shopping Centre will not be able to open on Sunday 1st September, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates shortly. August 31, 2019

There will be traffic restrictions in place today while crews continue to monitor the scene and dampen down any hot spots.

Douglas Village has said that the shopping centre will not open today and have apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers.