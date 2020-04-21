News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Businesses urged to start planning for comeback after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Businesses urged to start planning for comeback after Covid-19 restrictions lift
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 09:52 AM

Businesses should start to plan how they will come back when Covid-19 restrictions lift, a minister has said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will also meet on Tuesday to discuss options aimed at easing restrictions which are due to expire on May 5.

However, Ireland’s chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, has cautioned that there will not be a significant lifting of restrictions and warned against complacency among the general public.

It comes as 77 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed on Monday – the highest number of deaths in the Republic to date. It brings the total number of deaths to 687.

Speaking to Ireland AM, Heather Humphreys said businesses should make preparations for reopening.

The business minister said: “What we want businesses to do in the meantime is to think about coming back and to plan for it.

“The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) have drawn up a number of guidelines for retailers on how to manage social distancing and what they need to do. There are also guidelines for manufacturing companies.

“I would suggest that they contact the NSAI, find out the information and start to plan to come back.”

Health minister Simon Harris is to meet with Nursing Homes Ireland on Tuesday to discuss the situation regarding Covid-19 in nursing homes and other residential settings.

READ MORE

Light at the end of the tunnel but public must 'stick with the plan', warns doctor

More on this topic

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Kerry community hosts abbaesque street dance partyCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Kerry community hosts abbaesque street dance party

US President Trump to suspend immigration into US; warns states over testing claimsUS President Trump to suspend immigration into US; warns states over testing claims

Shortage of GP cover for nursing homes is 'quite localised', says Tadhg DalyShortage of GP cover for nursing homes is 'quite localised', says Tadhg Daly

Sinn Féin councillor apologises for 'stay the f*** at home' email to constituentSinn Féin councillor apologises for 'stay the f*** at home' email to constituent


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

businessesCovid-19Heather HumphreysTOPIC: Coronavirus