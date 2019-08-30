News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Business Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenario

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, August 30, 2019 - 01:14 PM

All companies should now be preparing for a worst possible Brexit scenario, Business Minister Heather Humphreys has warned.

With less than nine weeks to go to Brexit, Ms Humphreys directly appealed to businesses to accelerate their preparations and urged them to avail of the wide range of State supports on offer to help them do so.

"We are saying to businesses, you prepare for the worst while we continue to negotiate for the best possible outcome.

"I still think there is time there is nine weeks on the best options there is the withdrawal agreement, that that is our position and hasn't changed. But having said that I'm saying to businesses: 'You prepare for the worst possible case'."

The Government has put a range of measures in place for companies including:

  • Tariff advisory services, research on new markets and innovation supports through Enterprise Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices and InterTrade Ireland.

  • Two loan schemes, the €300m Brexit Loan Scheme and the €300m Future Growth Loan Scheme.

  • Supports and advice are also available from the National Standards Authority of Ireland, the Health and Safety Authority, IDA Ireland, Revenue, Skillnet Ireland, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, Bord Bia and Failte Ireland.

    • Ms Humphreys said: "If you are exposed to Brexit and you haven't done anything about it, please find one person in your business, get them to look at all the Brexit supports that are available and get them to use them. We're here to help you, Government wants to help you, there are a range of supports out there. Take them up."

    Ms Humphreys made the appeal on a visit to Keelings, who have been engaged in extensive preparations for Brexit since 2016.

    The fruit producer and exporter, based in north Dublin have availed of the Enterprise Ireland Brexit SME Scorecard and the Act On initiative, as well as attending a customs information event.

    Caroline Keeling, CEO of Keelings said:

    "As a fresh produce company, supply chain speed is vitally important to our business. While maintaining the UK land-bridge is critically important, we have planned for a series of contingency transport routes throughout mainland European ports, to ensure we maintain customer service and freshness."

    However, Ms Keeling said there are still a considerable number of unknowns, including around customs and checks in the case of a hard Brexit and companies will have to be prepared to react quickly if the UK crashes out of the EU.

