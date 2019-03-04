Bushmills Main Street closed after ‘incident’

The centre of a North Antrim village has been closed due to an ongoing incident.

Police are at the scene in the Main Street area of Bushmills, where traffic is being diverted.

Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at premises in the Main Street area of Bushnills. As a result, there is no through traffic in the town at this time. Diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.— PSNI CC&G District (@PSNICCGDistrict) March 4, 2019

Motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes.

No further details have been released.

- Press Association