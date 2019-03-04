NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bushmills Main Street closed after ‘incident’

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 09:58 AM

The centre of a North Antrim village has been closed due to an ongoing incident.

Police are at the scene in the Main Street area of Bushmills, where traffic is being diverted.

Motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes.

No further details have been released.

- Press Association

