BusConnects 'will reduce the quality of life' of residents on planned bus corridor

A Dublin TD has said the BusConnects proposal "is not the upgrade the residents of the city need".

Fine Gael's Kate O'Connell issued a letter at a meeting with residents from Lower Kimmage Road and surrounding areas last night to discuss the plans.

The Irish Times reports that the TD says the plans will reduce the quality of life of those affected who never anticipated living on a 'four-lane carriageway'.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is hoping to redesign the capital's bus network and build 16 bus corridors while segregating cycle lanes into the city.

READ MORE: EPA finds rivers have deteriorated since 2016

Construction of the lanes will begin in 2021, once the plans are approved by An Bord Pleanala.

The Fine Gael TD has said that the NTA has looked at potential changes to Dublin’s bus network “from a cold, technical perspective and have forgotten the human element”.

Ms O’Connell's letter said she told the NTA in September “that the level of opposition to their current proposals is large, vocal and committed to protecting this community”.

She wrote: “This is not simply a matter of fear relating to loss of homes and gardens, which is substantial, but also about a reduction in the quality of life of those living on Lower Kimmage Road, who never anticipated living on a four-lane carriageway.

“The human impact of these proposals must be kept to the fore of all considerations. People have built their lives in Harold’s Cross and surrounding areas with the expectations that certain services would be there into the future and the impact of changing or removing these services should not be underestimated.”