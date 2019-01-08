NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
BusConnects tickets likely to cost up to €2.50

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 07:01 AM

BusConnects tickets are likely to cost around €2.50.

The ticket will allow any number of bus, Luas and Dart journeys within a 90-minute period.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said while the fare has not been finalised it looks set to cost from €2.25 to €2.50.

A spokesperson said a person can begin the last leg of their journey at the 89th minute regardless of how long the final leg will take.

The plan acknowledges that some bus users who currently have a direct route may have to change buses under the new plans.

The NTA has said it may consider a community transport service to supplement the BusConnects plan.

It comes after concerns from locals about proposed changes to direct routes to hospitals around the city.

A spokesperson for the NTA has told the Irish Times it is open to considering a 'LocalLink-type service' as part of the network design.

LocalLink provides scheduled bus routes as well as door-to-door services in towns, villages and rural areas.

David O'Connor, head of environment and planning at DIT, thinks the idea is terrific.

He has suggested there could be a hospital service around Beaumont or St Vincent's, connecting people to the main post office and the employment centres.

He has told the paper there will be a "real problem" if the city cannot develop the bus network.


