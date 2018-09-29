Home»Breaking News»ireland

BusConnect row: 'Passengers' needs must come first'

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 08:28 AM

A call has been made on the National Transport Authority to listen to the views of people who are not happy with the BusConnect plan.

The call comes after more than 20,000 submissions were made to the organisation over the proposed changes to Dublin's bus network.

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O'Brien said the degree of concern could not be underestimated.

The Fingal deputy said the needs of bus commuters had to be met ahead of a revised plan in the new year.

He said: "It's one of the largest responses to a public-consultation process...People are very concerned (and) we need to ensure that the needs of those who use the bus network are put first in any revised plan."

