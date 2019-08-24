Bus services should only be cut off in extreme cases, says cllr

A local councillor in Tallaght in Dublin says bus services should only be cut off in extreme cases.

It comes after the union representing bus drivers voted to shut down some public transport in the weeks before Hallowe'en, over fears of anti-social behaviour.

Under a deal struck between management and unions in 2017, routes can be shut down for the night if an incident of anti-social behaviour happens after 8pm.

Tallaght councillor Charlie O'Connor said people in his area need their buses -- and cancelling services should be a last resort.

He said: "I would hope that that action is only taken in extreme cases when every other option has been looked at and dealt with.

"At the end of the day, I want bus services to Tallaght preserved and protected and safe for my community."