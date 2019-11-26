Bus services in Cork could face disruption as row over suspended union rep continues

Bus services in Cork could face disruption before Christmas in a row over the suspension of a union rep who spoke out after a female bus driver was threatened with rape.

The National Bus and Rail Workers’ Union (NBRU) plans to ballot its 340 members at Bus Éireann’s Capwell Bus Depot in Cork for industrial action on Thursday in response to Bus Eireann management’s decision to sanction one of its local representatives.

NBRU’s General Secretary, Dermot O’Leary, said they are not in favour of an all-out strike.

“Our default position won’t be stopping services but we are not ruling out a work-to-rule,” he said.

Dermot O’Leary

“We do not want to discommode people, as was the case during the three-week bus strike in 2017.

The last thing we want to do is discommode our loyal passengers and upset their journeys.

But he criticised company bosses for their handling of this process, branding their approach “gutless”.

The ballot was sanctioned following the disciplining of a union rep who spoke out on local radio after a female bus driver on the 24-hour 220 Ballincollig to Carrigaline service was threatened with rape on Halloween night.

The rep was critical of management’s response to this and other issues, and was subjected to a disciplinary process which resulted in a two-day suspension and a warning.

Mr O’Leary said the experienced rep was critical of local management “with just cause” and simply expressed frustration at how colleagues are being treated.

But he said it occurred against the background of a breakdown in relations between the NBRU and local management, which has been ongoing for some time.

READ MORE DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

“We want to repair the damaged relationship and move on and deliver the service. But we need to get national management around a table soon,” he said.

He also said it must be accepted that while the National Transport Authority sets transport policy for Bus Éireann, what’s happening here is a direct result of an approach adopted by Bus Éireann management.

Socialist TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, said the company should have seen the threat of rape to a female bus driver as a signal for action to protect staff.

“Instead, they rejected a fairly minimal proposal to protect drivers and then suspended a union rep who spoke out on the issue,” he said.

Mick Barry TD

If the people of Cork have to deal with a bus strike in the run-up to Christmas it will be clear where the responsibility lies.

“All those who support reasonable health and safety standards for workers and oppose violence against women will admire the fact that Cork’s busworkers are prepared to consider losing pay to stand up for vulnerable colleagues."