Bus Éireann to increase after-dark security at Busáras after drivers report attacks

Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Bus Éireann is beefing up security at Busáras in Dublin from today.

The company says it takes issues of anti-social behaviour very seriously, after it received a letter from the NBRU over the issue.

Bus Éireann said the safety and security of both its staff and customers is of paramount importance.

It has two security personnel working on a 24/7 basis and will be increasing this to a third officer seven days week between 8pm and midnight.

Earlier this month, bus drivers threatened to refuse to carry passengers at Busáras after dark from tomorrow unless security were improved.

At the time, Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU said: "There has a number of assaults at Busáras over the last number of months and only last week another serious assault on one of our colleagues, an NBRU bus driver.

"...This is not industrial action, this is about health and safety.

"As far as all members are concerned both the company - which is Bus Éireann in this case - and the Government have a duty of care to both themselves and the people that they carry from A to B."

