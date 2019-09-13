Bus Eireann re-route service in Cork city over anti-social behaviour

A bus route in Cork city has been rerouted because of anti-social behaviour tonight.

The 220 service will not operate via Maryborough Hill in the city after Bus Eireann said one of their buses was damaged.

Bus Eireann have said that gardaí have been notified and they will await instructions from them as to when they can resume the route.

As per @buseireann 2nite: Due to Anti Social Behaviour and damage to a Bus, Route 220 will not operate via Maryborough Hill. Gardai notified and we await instruction as to when we can return to the area. All 220s will operate via Carrs Hill to/from Carrigaline. #iestaff — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) September 13, 2019

They said all 220 services will now operate via Carrs Hill to and from Carrigaline.