Bus Eireann re-route service in Cork city over anti-social behaviour

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:29 PM

A bus route in Cork city has been rerouted because of anti-social behaviour tonight.

The 220 service will not operate via Maryborough Hill in the city after Bus Eireann said one of their buses was damaged.

Bus Eireann have said that gardaí have been notified and they will await instructions from them as to when they can resume the route.

They said all 220 services will now operate via Carrs Hill to and from Carrigaline.

