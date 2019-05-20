Bus Éireann passenger numbers at 10 year high, carrying more than 83 million in 2018

Bus Éireann's passenger numbers are at a 10 year high.

The company said it carried more than 83 million passengers in the last year, an increase of 6.3%.

The transport operator stated that the figure rises to 13.2% in the regional cities, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

It has also turned its finances around seeing an operating profit of €1.6m.

The company announced that 102 new busses will be introduced countrywide in 2019 in a near €35m investment.

Double deckers are to be introduced in Cork city, Galway and Limerick with the new fleet providing on-board Wi‐Fi and USB charging points at each seat.

Bus Éireann also said their recruitment campaign received 2,000 applications and resulted in 250 new drivers joining the company.

They had 22 successful candidates in the company’s training programme for apprentices last year.

"We have had a difficult couple of years but since 2017 we introduced one of the most ambitious business transformation programmes ever implemented by a State company," said Aidan Murphy, Chair of the Bus Éireann Board.

"Since accepting the Labour Court recommendation in June 2017, and with the support of our staff, we have rebuilt our finances and refocused our efforts and resources on delivering excellent standards for our customers who rely on the thousands of services we provide every day throughout the country."

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer at the National Transport Authority said the investment "will enable the company to continue to increase its passenger numbers and to provide a viable alternative to car usage for people all over Ireland."