Bus driver goes on trial charged with dangerous driving causing death of cyclist

By Declan Brennan

A driver for Dublin Bus has gone on trial charged with careless driving causing the death of a cyclist on a winter's night in 2014.

Osborn Irabor (58) of French Park, Tyrrelstown, Dublin has pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing the death of Mary White on November 17, 2014 . The collision took place around 9.40pm at a T junction on Burlington Road in the south of the city.

Ms White suffered serious head injuries when her bicycle and the bus collided and she was knocked to the ground. She was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital and pronounced dead two days later.

Generic image of cyclist

Opening the case for the prosecution Antonia Boyle BL told the jury that a “mere momentary inattention” qualifies as careless driving. She said there was no allegation that the accused drove in a dangerous manner and the jury later heard evidence that he was not driving at an excessive speed.

She said that it is the State's case that Mr Irabor failed to exercise sufficient care as he turned right onto Burlington Road.

Ms White was coming from the right and the vehicles collided. Counsel said it's the State's case that Ms White was wearing reflective clothing, had working bicycle lights and was “available to be seen”.

Garda Michael McHugh testified that he was on mountain bike patrol on the night when he came on the scene of the bus stopped in the centre of the road. He heard a man shouting and saw the defendant in a distressed state with his hands on his head.

He saw Ms White lying on the ground. “She was in a bad state, coughing up blood. She wasn't responsive,” he said. He stayed with her while seeking medical assistance.

He said Mr Irabor was later tested for alcohol and passed a breathalyser test. A bicycle helmet and a red rear bike light were found on the road.

Mr Garnet Orange SC, defending, put it to the witness that some cyclists behave well and some are at the other end of the spectrum. Gda McHugh said that equally he would see a range of behaviour amongst car drivers.

Counsel said that many cyclists do their best to be visible and at this time of year will fit battery powered lights to their bikes.

“From time to time the lights start to fade and they are no longer quite as visible as they were at the beginning of October,” Mr Orange said.

The trial continues.