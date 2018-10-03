Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus driver arrested for being nine times over alcohol limit

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 11:00 AM

A bus driver has been arrested for being nine times over the legal alcohol limit.

The man in his 60s was pulled over at around 7pm last night on the M7 near Newbridge in Co Kildare.

The M7 is one of the busiest motorways in the country with constant heavy commuting at present because of ongoing roadworks around Naas.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

The driver was arrested and brought to Naas garda station where he was charged.

He is due before Naas District Court on October 17.

