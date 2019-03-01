Bus Connects plan could see one-way system in Rathmines

Rathmines could be turned into a one-way system for cars under the new Bus Connects plan.

The move to make more room for bus lanes and cycle paths would see all private vehicles banned from travelling into town along one of the city's busiest routes.

File photo

READ MORE: John Downey to be extradited in relation to 1972 Enniskillen murder

The National Transport Authority has assured the public that two options have been presented for that stretch of road.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys has warned of traffic chaos and says locals are very concerned.

"It's a very worrying period at the moment.

People in the Rathmines area drop their children to school and then go on to work and under the current plan, they won't be capable of doing that.

"That's a real concern on family life and how it will work.

"I hope the NTA will engage in a constructive manner trying to take on the concerns of the local community."