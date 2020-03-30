News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Bus and rail workers in the North coughed or spat at by people claiming to have Covid-19

Bus and rail workers in the North coughed or spat at by people claiming to have Covid-19
By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 04:35 PM

Three Translink workers have been targeted by people coughing or spitting at them after claiming they have Covid-19 in Belfast.

The most recent incident saw a bus driver spat at by a passenger in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast.

Previously a railway worker was targeted at Great Victoria Street station and a Glider staff member targeted in west Belfast.

A Glider bus in Belfast. (PA)
A Glider bus in Belfast. (PA)

A number of police officers in Northern Ireland have also been subjected to similar attacks in recent weeks.

The bus driver spoke out about his ordeal to the BBC on Monday morning.

He described being on the last bus out of the city centre with just one passenger.

“As he was getting off he spat and coughed in my direction shouting ‘virus, I have the virus and now you have the virus, you better wear a mask’,” he said.

“We have a glass screen but there is air vents in it and some of his saliva and spit came through.

It went onto my arm. We wear short-sleeved shirts, so it came on to my arm.

“He hit the button to stop, he came up to the glass. When you breathe on glass there is condensation and spit.

“That’s what was running down the glass. There were three or four coughs and then he spat.

“That is when he shouted about the virus.

The driver, who gave his name as Michael, said that he had been worried about attending work because he has had kidney problems over the last few days but as an essential worker felt obliged to go to work.

The PSNI are investigating the incident as a serious assault and are set to examine CCTV images from Translink as part of the investigation.

A Translink spokesperson condemned the incident, adding its staff were working extremely hard in “very challenging times”.

“We can confirm that a bus driver was subject to anti-social abuse from a passenger on Saturday night, 28th March on the Ormeau Road in Belfast,” they said.

“We condemn this incident and all anti-social behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These are very challenging times; our staff are working extremely hard to ensure we continue to deliver vital public transport services for key workers and those needing access to key services such as healthcare and food supplies.

“While this would not be acceptable behaviour at any time, the current Covid-19 outbreak means that there is a greater need than ever before to prevent this type of behaviour, which could pose a major health risk.”

READ MORE

Government to begin paying Covid-19 emergency unemployment fund today

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Taoiseach: 'We are not going to close our borders' during Covid-19 crisisTaoiseach: 'We are not going to close our borders' during Covid-19 crisis

Cork council to reopen all Civic Amenity Sites despite Covid-19 spreadCork council to reopen all Civic Amenity Sites despite Covid-19 spread

Covid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clustersCovid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clusters

Elderly farmers and professionals should work remotely if possible, Govt saysElderly farmers and professionals should work remotely if possible, Govt says


coronavirusCovid-19TranslinkTOPIC: Coronavirus