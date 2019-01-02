NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Bus and rail drivers seek backing for protocol to halt services following violent incidents

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Bus and rail drivers want company backing to pull services if there are incidents of violence.

A union has written to Bus Eireann and Irish Rail seeking the extension of a protocol that allows Dublin Bus drivers to halt operations following a set number of incidents.

The letter from the National Bus and Railworkers Union says Dublin Bus has an agreed protocol in place - and something similar should be set up at Irish Rail and Bus Eireann.

The Herald reports that there were 740 anti-social incidents on Irish Rail up to December 2, up from 643 by the same time last year, while there were 14 assaults on staff.

An Irish Rail spokesperson says it will meet unions to discuss the issue.

Digital Desk


More in this Section

Meet the first babies of 2019 who arrived seconds after midnight

One lucky Wexford ticket holder is Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire

Bradley pressed to maintain restrictions on abortion

7-year-old Cork boy battling terminal cancer passes away


Lifestyle

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

Olivia Colman cuts mustard in two royal roles from different eras

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »