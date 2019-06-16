News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla's involvement in adoption bill

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 09:09 AM

A Labour TD has criticised proposed adoption legislation as it does not give complete access to birth information.

Joan Burton wants the issue of information, contained in the Government's Adoption Bill, treated separately to that of tracing birth parents.

Under the plans, adoptees would have to contact the Child and Family Agency, Tulsa which would contact birth parents before releasing any details.

Joan Burton said Children's Minister Katherine Zappone needs to reconsider Tulsa's involvement.

SHe said: "I really think she needs to talk to people and she needs to understand that Tusla is not acceptable to people.

"Going back, almost like you're a little child again, to the adoption board for them to sit in judgement on you about your information that is your personal information.

"I mean that might have been a solution of 10, 20 or 30 years ago, but it is not an acceptable solution now."

More on this topic

Adoption bill ‘aims to prevent access’ to files

Adoption bill sparks human rights law warning

Zappone’s haste risks further offending adopted people

Zappone rejects claims that adoption bill is 'deeply discriminatory'

TOPIC: Adoption

More in this Section

Gardaí launch murder investigation into death of woman in Mayo

Latest poll indicates five-point lead for Fianna Fáil

Farmers misled by Government on EU beef fund, claims TD

Post-mortem carried out on Mayo woman found dead yesterday


Lifestyle

John McCarthy gives standout performance but Evening Train takes safe route

The Currabinny cooks celebrate the courgette

Cork city in the rare oul’ times

What next for Madonna?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »