Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla's involvement in adoption bill

A Labour TD has criticised proposed adoption legislation as it does not give complete access to birth information.

Joan Burton wants the issue of information, contained in the Government's Adoption Bill, treated separately to that of tracing birth parents.

Under the plans, adoptees would have to contact the Child and Family Agency, Tulsa which would contact birth parents before releasing any details.

Joan Burton said Children's Minister Katherine Zappone needs to reconsider Tulsa's involvement.

SHe said: "I really think she needs to talk to people and she needs to understand that Tusla is not acceptable to people.

"Going back, almost like you're a little child again, to the adoption board for them to sit in judgement on you about your information that is your personal information.

"I mean that might have been a solution of 10, 20 or 30 years ago, but it is not an acceptable solution now."