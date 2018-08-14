Burnout is greatest threat to health service, top medic warns

Burnout is the greatest threat of all to the health service, according to one of the country’s leading emergency physicians, Dr Chris Luke, who has announced he is stepping down from his current position.

Dr Chris Luke, with his dogs Ruby and Ramsey.

Dr Luke, who works at Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital, said he is withdrawing from the frontline after 35 years due to a health issue.

A form of arthritis in his neck has caused some nerve damage that affects his right hand so he has decided to retire early from his position.

He said he hopes to remain in healthcare and, as a fanatical radio listener, has an interest in broadcasting.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ radio, Dr Luke said the greatest challenge in the health service in the English-speaking world is burnout.

He said burnout is a form of “spiritual anaemia” — the exhaustion of the spirit — and it is that kind of energy that sustains the health service. The British and Irish health services are predicated on the heroic doctor model but sometimes it is not enough for a doctor or a nurse to be heroic.

Can I say to the powers that be that burnout is truly the greatest threat of all because the loss of that energy and that vocation is far more nefarious than the want of beds or staff,” he said.

Dr Luke said that while the health service in Ireland has improved because of advances in science and technology, there are not enough beds and there are problems recruiting staff because the conditions are challenging.

He recalled sitting outside a post office in Stillorgan, Dublin, during the summer heatwave in 1976 and having two letters in his hand.

One was a letter to the Law Faculty in Trinity College Dublin and the other was to the School of Medicine in University College Dublin.

I suppose I came up with the idea that medicine was a noble, self-sacrificing enterprise and, on balance, it gave me a bit more security — that’s what nudged it.

Dr Luke said the sudden death of his father when he was a small child affected him hugely.

His mother worked at St James’s Gate Brewery. He was an only child and spent a lot of time on his own.

However, he had a happy 12 years in St Conleth’s College in Ballsbridge where he became a school captain.

Dr Luke said his maternal grandmother had grown up in the tenements in Gardiner St in Dublin. “It was only when we studied the census of 2011 that we found that she started life in the tenements. And I know she had a really difficult time. Her father was an army man and he had mental issues.”

Dr Luke said he often told colleagues working in inner-city hospital emergency departments that “difficulty makes people difficult”.

If you are wondering why this person drinks too much or smokes too much or has a generally chaotic life, remember that their privation and emotional difficulties will make them difficult in turn to deal with.

Asked why he chose emergency medicine, Dr Luke said it was his time in Moze in Zambia in the early 1980s that helped him make up his mind.

He worked in a bush hospital with Sr Lucy O’Brien just after President Robert Mugabe won the war of independence. Sr O’Brien was a member of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary as well as a highly qualified physician and gynaecologist.

“We got to do all sorts of extraordinary things in terms of surgery and medicine,” he recalled.

Dr Luke, a father of four, met his wife, Victoria, in the back of an ambulance when working in the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh. He later moved to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

However, he was drawn back to Ireland by the need to mind his mother, who will celebrate her 99th birthday next month.