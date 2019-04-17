Burial place of over 800 children who died in Bessborough unknown despite 'extensive inquiries'

The burial place of well over 800 children who died in the care of Bessborough Mother and Baby Home is unknown - despite "very extensive inquiries and searches".

The findings are contained in the long-awaited burials report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

The long-running inquiry found that some 900 children died in Bessborough or in hospital after being transferred from Bessborough. However, it could only establish the burial place of some 64 children who died between 1922 and 1928 despite "very extensive inquiries and searches".

Of these, 53 are buried in St Joseph’s Cemetery, two are buried in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Five of the remaining children died after being transferred to Cork District Hospital and are "likely" to have been buried they are buried at Cork District Cemetery, Carr’s Hill. However, the Commission has no documentary evidence of this.

The Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary who owned and ran Bessborough do not know where the other children are buried.

The burials of children who died in the three Sacred Heart Homes (Bessborough, Castlepollard and Sean Ross) are not recorded at all. "More importantly, there is no certainty about where they are buried," said the report.

The Commission pointed out that it was clear that in the initial years of operation, the Order took responsibility for the children that died in Bessborough and used a number of cemeteries in the locality.

However, it speculated that the "abrupt cessation of child burials at St Joseph’s in June 1928 may have had something to do with costs".

Death registers for both Bessborough and Sean Ross Abbey were handed over to the HSE by the Order in 2011 and were later reported on by the Irish Examiner.

In the case of Bessborough, the register shows that 470 infants and 10 women died in Bessborough between 1934 and 1953.

A total of 273 deaths took place in just a six-year period between 1939 and 1944.