Burglary suspect arrested in garda manhunt

One man has been arrested and searches for two others were ongoing last night as part of a massive garda manhunt on the southside of Cork city.

General purpose garda dog Laser tracked down the first suspect, a man in his 20s, believed to be from Dublin, hiding in dense undergrowth between Mahon Golf Course and the N40 South Ring Road around 7pm.

He was taken to Togher Garda Station for questioning.

A bag of suspected stolen goods was recovered nearby.

The manhunt began after three men armed with crowbars were interrupted during an attempted break-in at the house of a well-known businessman in the Rochestown area at around 3.20pm.

A garda car from Carrigaline which rushed to the scene was rammed by an Audi which was carrying at least three masked men.

The Audi sped down Coach Hill and onto the N40, South Ring Road, heading at speed towards Mahon and Blackrock.

Several garda units were mobilised, including uniformed and detective units, and members of the armed regional support unit.

They converged on the Mahon golf course after reports that at least one suspect had run down the second fairway, across the 18th tee box and along a path which leads to scrub and marshland to the rear of the Bessborough site.

The garda fixed-wing surveillance aircraft joined the manhunt and the garda dog unit was deployed.

Following a lengthy search through difficult and often inaccessible terrain, Laser tracked one of the suspects down to a hiding spot in an area of dense undergrowth.

It was not clear last night ifthere is a connection between the suspects at the centre of this manhunt are linked to reports of an attempted break-in at a house on the Dublin Road in Fermoy at around 10am yesterday.

There were reports of at least two men fleeing the scene in a silver-grey Audi A3 hatchback that had five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome around the windows.