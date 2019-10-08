News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Burglary of a residence means jail, Cork judge tells young Dubliner

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Burgling a private residence in Cork means jail, a judge at Cork District Court told a young Dubliner.

Tadgh Conroy, 23, of 96 Edenmore Crescent, Raheney, Dublin, was before the court for sentencing on three charges, namely a burglary in July last year in Cork and two public order offences the previous day.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had this case pending against him for over a year and throughout that time was attempting to access rehabilitation.

Mr Buttimer said it was anticipated that the accused would be accepted on to the Chrysalis programme in Dublin within the next month.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Conroy was observed by gardaí at Lower Glanmire Road at 11.25pm on July 6, 2018.

He was very intoxicated and verbally abusive at the time stating that he would bite gardaí.

He later pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The following night he threw a stone through the front window of an apartment at Arcadia Hall and stole a wallet from the kitchen counter.

Conroy pleaded guilty to entering the apartment to commit the offence of theft.

Judge Kelleher said, “This was a private residence and he committed a burglary there. He is facing prison today.

"Burglary of a private residence is jail in this court.”

Judge Kelleher put sentencing back until December 10 to give him a chance to get on to the Chrysalis project in Dublin.

Court caseTOPIC: Court case

