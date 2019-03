A woman in her 70s has been left badly shaken after a burglary at a house in Belfast.

Two masked men entered the house in the Castlecoole Park area of the city, just after 8.20pm last night.

The woman was in the bedroom at the time of the incident and the raiders demanded money.

They left empty-handed, and while the woman was not injured, she was badly shaken.

Detectives are appealing for information.