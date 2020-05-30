News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house

Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house
By Press Association
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 06:53 PM

Burglars forced entry to a Belfast property armed with a baseball bat and hammer.

It happened at Roden Square in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “We received a report at around 2.50am that two males and a female forced entry to a property.”

She added: “Thankfully, the female occupant was not injured during this incident.

“An investigation is under way and a woman, aged 37 years old, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“She has been released on bail pending enquiries.”

READ MORE

Four arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beach

More on this topic

Identities of 150 survivors of historical abuse exposed in major data breachIdentities of 150 survivors of historical abuse exposed in major data breach

Irish Examiner view: Threats to journalists cannot be toleratedIrish Examiner view: Threats to journalists cannot be tolerated

Injured Troubles victims express anger and dismay at pension delayInjured Troubles victims express anger and dismay at pension delay

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Person hospitalised after crash outside Cork cityPerson hospitalised after crash outside Cork city

Two arrested in connection with 2018 Glanmire bookies robbery Two arrested in connection with 2018 Glanmire bookies robbery

Four arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beachFour arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beach

Church urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in IrelandChurch urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in Ireland


Lifestyle

A Spectacular 28.86-carat ring, the largest D-colour diamond ever offered online, will come up at Christie's Jewels in New York from June 16-30.High value diamond adds serious sparkle to online sale

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Irish stew with a twist; Yellow Pepper Omelette

‘There are two of us, in it together’From Chestnut to Sage - how family food businesses, real labours of love, are coping with Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »