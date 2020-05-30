Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house

Burglars forced entry to a Belfast property armed with a baseball bat and hammer.

It happened at Roden Square in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “We received a report at around 2.50am that two males and a female forced entry to a property.”

She added: “Thankfully, the female occupant was not injured during this incident.

“An investigation is under way and a woman, aged 37 years old, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“She has been released on bail pending enquiries.”